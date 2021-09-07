Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.