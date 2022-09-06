The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
