Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.