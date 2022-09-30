 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

