Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. …
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville w…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is a 3…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. To…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower…