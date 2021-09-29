Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
