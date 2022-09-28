 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

