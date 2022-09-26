Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.