Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.