Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds light…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a h…