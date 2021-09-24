 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert