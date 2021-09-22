 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

