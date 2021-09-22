Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
