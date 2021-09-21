Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.