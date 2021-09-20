 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

