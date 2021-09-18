 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

