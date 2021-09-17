 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert