The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
