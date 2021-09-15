The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable…