Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.