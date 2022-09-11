The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.