It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlot…
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…