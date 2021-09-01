Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.