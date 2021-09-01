Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Places north and west of Richmond stand to see the biggest soaking
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. W…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …