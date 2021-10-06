The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
