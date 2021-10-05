 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

