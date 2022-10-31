 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

