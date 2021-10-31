Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.