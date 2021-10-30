Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may conta…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll s…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks i…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…