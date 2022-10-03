 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

