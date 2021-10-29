 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

