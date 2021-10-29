Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
