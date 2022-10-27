Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 d…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people wil…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see h…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in th…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.