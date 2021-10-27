The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
