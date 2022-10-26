 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

