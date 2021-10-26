Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.