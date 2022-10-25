Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
