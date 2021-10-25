 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

