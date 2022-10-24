Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. I…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see h…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people wil…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville peo…