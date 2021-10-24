Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variabl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Cha…