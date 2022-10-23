 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

