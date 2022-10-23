Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see h…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs i…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville peo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW a…