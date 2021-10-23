 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

