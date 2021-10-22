Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.