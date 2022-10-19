 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert