 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert