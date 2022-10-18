Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.