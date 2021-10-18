 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

