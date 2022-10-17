 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

