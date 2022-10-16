Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low i…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be w…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…