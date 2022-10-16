 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

