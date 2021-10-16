 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

