The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low i…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperat…