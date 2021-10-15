The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 deg…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Ch…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecas…