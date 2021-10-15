 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

