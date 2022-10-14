 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

