Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.